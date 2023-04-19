Tottenham target Vincent Kompany discusses potentially winning the Championship with Burnley











Current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who is a managerial target for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, has discussed potentially winning the Championship title this weekend.

Kompany, who has been linked to the Spurs job, via the Daily Mail, has had an amazing first season with Burnley. The Clarets have already secured promotion to the Premier League. They sit 10 points clear of second place and on 92 points. If they keep up their good form then they could break the 100 point mark.

The Belgian has brought a completely different style of football to Burnley than what they are used to. They now play an attacking possession based style of football. This is something the fans have adored. It is also something Spurs fans are craving.

Former manager Antonio Conte somewhat sucked the fun out of football for Spurs fans during his stint at the club. They were far too defensive and many fans feel like they haven’t played good football since Mauricio Pochettino was manager.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tottenham target Vincent Kompany could win the league on Saturday

Burnley have picked up a couple of draws lately. Despite this, the club could win the Championship on Saturday if results go there way.

Their most recent match saw them draw 2-2 to 18th placed Rotherham. Following the match, Kompany spoke to the Burnley media channel about the game. He said: “In the end we go away with a little bit of disappointment but the extra point is still putting us on track to do something special on Saturday and that matters more.”

The clarets had 18 shots in the match compared to Rotherham’s nine and they did probably deserve to get the win on the night.

Kompany bringing Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking is already a great achievement. If he manages to win the title in April and then also break 100 points later in the season then it would most definitely be something special.

You can easily see why Spurs have Kompany as a possible manager target. He ticks a lot of boxes at the club and clearly has a bright future in management.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Show all