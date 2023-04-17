Tottenham insiders feel Vincent Kompany can be their version of Mikel Arteta











Tottenham are still looking at their list of managers and there is growing support at the club for Vincent Kompany ahead of the summer.

Kompany has made sure he’s seen the job through at Burnley this season. He has seen the Clarets promoted and they are set to clinch the title ahead of Sheffield United as well.

However, speculation is rife that Kompany will be targeted by both Tottenham and Chelsea this summer. The Belgian has a big reputation and is well respected among many PL owners.

And according to the Daily Mail, there is growing support behind the scenes for Kompany to be given the job at Tottenham.

More so, it’s suggested those on the Spurs board who do support Kompany’s appointment are looking at Mikel Arteta’s job at Arsenal. The Spaniard went into the job with minimal experience and has turned them into title contenders within a few years.

Kompany has had a big impact at Burnley. Since replacing Sean Dyche, he’s overseen an influx of players and a new style of football.

Tottenham’s board, it seems, are impressed by the Belgian and are willing to test the water this summer.

TBR’s View: Kompany a calculated risk for Tottenham

There is no doubt that Vincent Kompany has done quite the job with Burnley. It’s always hard going into a club who have just gone down and he has turned things right around.

His age does go against him a bit but on the flip side, this is a player who has won it all really. He’d command respect off the players and that would go a long way to helping this Spurs side.

You also feel he’d weed out the rotten wood as well. Kompany hasn’t messed about at Burnley and he’d be willing to do similar at Spurs you feel.