Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo was booed by Roma fans last week

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, just a week after he was booed off the pitch by his own supporters.

The Italian has been linked with a move to Spurs for years now. That interest increased considerably after Fabio Paratici arrived at the club, and he’s now desperate to bring the 23-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Zaniolo has always been loved at Roma, but that love was lost a little last week.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Nicolo Zaniolo‘s future has been up in the air for a while now.

The talented Italian, branded as an ‘extraordinary’ player, has entered the final 18 months of his contract. Roma have been desperate to tie him down to a new deal, but it looks like they’ve accepted defeat now.

Sport Mediaset claimed yesterday that Zaniolo has effectively said ‘yes’ to joining Tottenham after Di Marzio revealed last week that Spurs made their move to sign him.

Fans of Roma look like they’ve given up on Zaniolo too. The Giallorossi faithful, according to The Daily Mail, booed the Italian off the pitch after he was substituted in the 57th minute against Genoa last week.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat, and the old Spurs boss was not a happy man after the game – not just with his side’s performance but also with the fans for booing Zaniolo.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

What did Jose Mourinho say?

Mourinho has never been one to hold himself back when he sees something wrong. After Zaniolo was booed off the pitch by Roma fans, the Special One expressed his disapproval in his post-match press conference.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: “It seems to me that he was booed at the substitution and I’m sorry because one of the things that makes me proud in staying here are the numbers of the Olimpico which is always sold out.

“It is not my responsibility but I am very pleased. Empathy has been around for a long time. People are aware that the group gives its best and I’m sorry for booing Zaniolo because he is an example of a guy who gives his best.

“My story in Rome is small but maybe people will listen to me. They can boo the team, the result, whatever they want but not the individual.

“When there is a person who takes a salary from Roma and then criticizes the players in front of the microphones, he opens the door to boos and people listen to him. I’m sorry for Zaniolo and I’m sorry that my club doesn’t have the strength to go straight, because in these situations you have to do it.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

