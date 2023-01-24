Tottenham target Kyle Walker-Peters sends Harry Kane message on Instagram











Tottenham Hotspur came away from Craven Cottage last night with an important 1-0 win over Fulham.

Who else but Harry Kane to score the all-important goal, which saw him equal Jimmy Greaves’s club record.

Kane took to Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s much-needed victory.

The 29-year-old gave Bernd Leno no chance in the Fulham goal with a venomous strike from outside the box.

Fulham had had the better of the first-half, but allowed Spurs into the game in the final few minutes.

That was all the time Kane needed to find the back of the net, and a stubborn second-half performance guaranteed the three points.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane could now break Tottenham’s all-time goal scoring record when Spurs travel to Preston in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Despite admitting he was ill in the build-up to yesterday’s match, it didn’t stop him having a big impact on proceedings.

Kane’s former teammate, and Tottenham target Kyle Walker-Peters was impressed with his performance last night.

The £12m defender is one of a number of options the club have considered to solve their right wing-back conundrum.

Walker-Peters impressed with Kane’s performance in Tottenham win yesterday

The Spurs talisman posted on social media last night, saying: “Needed a win like that after a tough couple of results.

“Very proud to level Jimmy Greaves’ record just looking for one more to break it now!”

Walker-Peters replied to Kane, and simply applauded his performance after Tottenham’s victory.

Tottenham target Kyle Walker-Peters applauds Harry Kane. Cr. (harrykane) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The full-back will be very familiar to Tottenham fans, having come through their academy.

After making 24 first-team appearances for the club, he joined Southampton in search of more game time.

His impressive performances on the south coast earned him an England debut in arguably the most competitive position in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He has since gone on to play more than 100 games for the Saints, but has now been linked with a move away.

TalkSPORT suggest Walker-Peters is open to a move away from struggling Southampton this month.

It’s a position Tottenham are desperate to fill, with Sporting defender Pedro Porro their top target.

However, Walker-Peters could be a viable alternative, and he’s clearly still keeping a close eye on Tottenham and Kane.

Show all