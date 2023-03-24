Tottenham target James Maddison reacts after Harry Kane breaks England goal record











Tottenham transfer target James Maddison has reacted after Spurs talisman Harry Kane broke the England goal record last night.

Kane netted his 54th goal for his country from the penalty spot as the Three Lions kicked off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a 2-1 win in Italy.

The England captain banished some of the ghosts of his World Cup quarter-final penalty miss in his previous game in a Three Lions shirt.

Maddison was an unused substitute in Naples as his wait continues for a second international cap, and he has been linked with a £60 million summer move to Spurs.

James Maddison reacts after Harry Kane breaks England goal record

After the game, Kane took to Instagram to celebrate his historic achievement, which takes him past Wayne Rooney and out on his own at the top of the scoring charts.

There were plenty of big names in the comments offering their congratulations, including teammates at club and international level.

Maddison had a four-word message for the England number nine, who he will hope to get opportunities to play alongside more for England.

Spurs fans may well be hoping that the pair are club and international teammates once the summer transfer window closes.

But both men have their future up in the air, as their dwindling contract situations will come to a head when the season ends.

Maddison is clearly a big fan of Kane and the playmaker could be the exact kind of creative force any new Spurs manager needs to get even more goals for the striker.

That is all to come, but for now, Kane can bask in the glow of an amazing achievements and take the deserved accolades.