Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Harvey Barnes should be on the radar of all of the top clubs as the Leicester City star is an amazing player.

That is the view of Don Hutchison, speaking to ESPN after the Foxes’ latest Premier League defeat leaves them in even bigger trouble in the table.

It has been a miserable season at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes are second-bottom of the table and enduring a torrid run of form. Losing to fellow strugglers Bournemouth at home on Saturday was a further punch to the gut.

There is still hope for Leicester. They have a couple of outstanding players who can change almost any game on their day. And one of those is most definitely Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has actually scored 10 goals for Leicester this term. So it is no surprise to see him linked with a move away.

Reports from Football London this season claimed that Tottenham want Barnes. And Don Hutchison believes that he should not be at Leicester too much longer based on his current form.

“If I’m any of the top clubs, maybe apart from Man City and Liverpool because they’ve spent in the wide areas at the top end of the pitch, I’d be all over Harvey Barnes. I think he’s an amazing player,” he told ESPN.

Tottenham should certainly be in the market to sign the 25-year-old in the summer. He has not scored fewer than six goals in a single Premier League campaign for the last four years. And he has already had his best season this time around.

Obviously, the price will drop considerably if Leicester are relegated. But surely, he will be considering his future regardless of whether they stay up or not.

As things stand, it really feels that there needs to be a significant overhaul within their squad. And Barnes will surely have concerns about spending what could be the best years of his career at the club.

Certainly, if Tottenham do not make a move, someone else surely will. He is an outstanding talent with the ability to improve further.

Hutchison is clearly not expecting him to be at Leicester when next season starts.