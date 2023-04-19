Tottenham target Harvey Barnes a big fan of £22m Spurs star











Tottenham Hotspur target Harvey Barnes has previously spoken about how he studies one Spurs player to see what he can learn and add to his own game.

It is looking increasingly likely that Harvey Barnes will leave Leicester City this summer. Of course, right now, there is a big question mark over which division the Foxes will be in next year.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If they are relegated, you would imagine that Barnes will be one of the first out of the door at the King Power Stadium. But staying up may still not be enough to keep his admirers at bay.

Tottenham target Harvey Barnes an admirer of Son Heung-min

One of those who reportedly want Barnes is Tottenham. And it is not difficult to see why. He has scored 10 goals from out wide for a Leicester side which sits second bottom in the top-flight. He has certainly contributed more than a fair share.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

A number of sides are surely going to be after the 25-year-old. But perhaps Spurs have reason to think that they are in a good position to strike a deal.

Barnes has previously spoken of admiring Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah – and how he looks to add what they do to his game.

“I look at it and think ‘how many times can I get in-behind more’? he told Sky Sports. “Making runs in-behind, I think if you look last year, with Salah and Son, the amount of goals they scored.

“I think they are two of the best in the league in running in-behind and getting them balls in dangerous positions, so for me, taking bits out of their games.

“Why are they scoring so many goals? What are they doing? And adding that to my game.”

Obviously, Son has had a much tougher year this time around. He has largely been a shadow of his former self. But he is far from being the only Tottenham player to really struggle.

But he has still scored 12 times in all competitions. And he is on a recent run of three goals in his last five games.

The prospect of playing alongside the likes of the £22 million South Korean and potentially Harry Kane is going to help Spurs attract some of their targets in the summer transfer window.

And it seems that Barnes may be one of those who would find the chance to work with Son appealing.