Tottenham target Guehi not expecting Chelsea to bid despite clause











Chelsea have a clause which will allow them to match any bid for Marc Guehi, but the Evening Standard reports that the Tottenham Hotspur target does not expect the Blues to make a move for him in the summer.

The Evening Standard reports that Spurs have been interested in Guehi ever since his move to Selhurst Park. And it appears that they are ready to step up their interest in the summer.

Reports from the Daily Mail on Wednesday claimed Tottenham are ready to look into a move for the 22-year-old at the end of the season. Antonio Conte’s men would like two centre-backs in the next window. Clement Lenglet is only on loan. And Davinson Sanchez’s future is reportedly uncertain.

Guehi not expecting Chelsea to make move

Crystal Palace meanwhile, would consider bids of £45 million for the youngster.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be prepared to pay that sort of fee. But there is another hurdle Conte’s side may need to clear.

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause. However, they will receive a portion of any future fee. And they have the option to match an offer which comes in.

But the report adds that Guehi himself is not expecting the Blues to make a move having already done plenty of strengthening at centre-back in recent months.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham’s interest leaves Chelsea on alert. Certainly, the Blues have – rightly or wrongly – gained a reputation for swooping in when other clubs are eyeing potential targets.

Guehi is an ‘exciting‘ talent with an extremely high ceiling. And it does feel like you can no longer rule anything out when it comes to Chelsea and potential transfers.