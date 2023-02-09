Tottenham ready to look into summer move for £45m England international











Tottenham Hotspur are ready to look into a potential move for Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, with the Daily Mail reporting that Crystal Palace would consider letting the centre-back leave for a fee of around £45 million.

Spurs are looking to potentially sign two centre-backs this summer. The Daily Mail notes that Clement Lenglet’s loan expires at the end of the season. And there is a question mark over the future of Davinson Sánchez.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Alasdair Gold recently told his YouTube channel that Tottenham are huge admirers of the England international. And it seems that Palace may be open to letting the 22-year-old leave for the right price.

Tottenham ready to look into Guehi move

According to the report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are preparing to look into a possible move for Guehi. But the Eagles are likely to want at least £45 million before they allow the defender to move on two years after his arrival from Chelsea.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That would represent a sizeable profit for Patrick Vieira’s men. But he is a young player who has already brought up his half-century of appearances in the Premier League.

Guehi is good in possession. And he is a leader amongst the backline at Selhurst Park.

He has been described as an ‘exciting‘ prospect. Clearly, he is going to have plenty of room to improve further in the coming years.

The Daily Mail notes that Spurs are also admirers of the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar. However, asking prices may prove prohibitive for the trio.

Admittedly, spending so much on Guehi seems steep at this stage. But Tottenham are reportedly massive fans of the player. So they may perhaps feel that he will be worth the money in years to come.