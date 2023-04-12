Tottenham target Dean Henderson may never play for Manchester United again - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer.

Spurs don’t just need a new manager, they need a new goalkeeper too. This has been a problem position for a few years now, with Hugo Lloris making numerous mistakes in recent seasons.

Tottenham are almost certain to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, and Henderson is reportedly on their list of transfer targets.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham target Dean Henderson may never play for Manchester United again

ESPN reported a few weeks ago that Henderson is one of the names on Tottenham’s wish list, while The Athletic claimed that Spurs ‘know all about’ the Manchester United man, who could be sold this summer.

Henderson, now 26, has been with Manchester United since he was 14. Many expected him to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper one day, but things haven’t quite worked out for him.

The Englishman blasted Manchester United in an explosive interview last summer. He accused the club of not fulfilling their promises, and those comments could come back to haunt him now.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that it is extremely unlikely that Henderson will play for Manchester United again. That could be good news for Tottenham.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Manchester United have discussed Raya – especially knowing Dean Henderson is unlikely to play for them again since he wants to be No.1 or nothing – but if de Gea stays, it will be Spurs and Chelsea pushing for Raya.”

Photo by Joh Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham have plenty of goalkeepers on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of David Raya, Jordan Pickford, Robert Sanchez, Emi Martinez and Andre Onana have all been linked with a move to North London (report from 90min)., but all of them will cost big money.

Henderson, who was branded as ‘incredible‘ by Antonio Conte earlier this season, would be far more affordable for Tottenham, but whether they think he’s good enough to become their number one remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Henderson and Tottenham this summer.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

