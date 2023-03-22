Tottenham eyeing summer move for 26-year-old Manchester United player











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

It would be no surprise to see Spurs target a new number one when the campaign concludes. Hugo Lloris’ form has been in decline since he signed a new contract. And Fraser Forster is surely not going to be his long-term successor.

According to ESPN, one of the goalkeepers on the Tottenham radar is Dean Henderson.

It is unclear whether Manchester United would be prepared to let him leave. But David De Gea continues to impress. And ESPN reports that Erik ten Hag’s side have their eye on a number of goalkeepers themselves.



Henderson has spent the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest. He started the campaign brilliantly. However, he sustained an injury in January which has ruled him out since.

Steve Cooper’s side went out and made a move for Keylor Navas following that setback. And Navas has proved to be an outstanding signing. So there will be a question mark over whether Henderson will play again for Forest.

It is hard to see him being happy back at Old Trafford. A change between the sticks is surely not imminent. And thus, he will surely have his sights set on securing first-team football elsewhere.

Tottenham may well be able to offer that if they do pursue a move for the 26-year-old.

Funnily enough, Henderson has managed to really impress Antonio Conte this season. The Spurs boss labelled his penalty save from Harry Kane at the City Ground ‘incredible’.

It looks unlikely that Conte will get the chance to work with Henderson if he does arrive. But he would arguably be a very good signing if there is a deal to be done.