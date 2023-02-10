Tottenham target Ben Foster criticised Mikel Arteta's 'theatrics' at Arsenal











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Ben Foster now, just a month after he had a go at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics.

Spurs have lost Hugo Lloris to an injury and the Frenchman is set to spend somewhere between six and eight weeks on the sidelines before he can get back to action.

Tottenham have Fraser Forster ready to step in, but if he gets injured, they’re in real trouble. That’s why Antonio Conte wants to sign a new goalkeeper, and The Mirror claim Foster is the man they’re looking at.

There’s not a lot in common about Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apart from the fact that they’re both extremely passionate on the touchline.

Arteta’s actions and reactions when his side is playing are a joy to watch for Gunners supporters, but for some rivals and neutrals, it can get a tad bit annoying.

The Arsenal boss’ antics on the touchline have opened the door to a ton of criticism recently, and Foster jumped on that bandwagon too after the Gunners’ 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the start of January.

The now-retired goalkeeper said in a video on his YouTube channel: “Proper theatrics! I just think it’s a little bit over the top.

“They weren’t really penalties. I know we get the benefit of seeing it in slow-motion and all that kind of stuff. But you can tell watching it live that they’re not penalties.

“But Arteta kicking off on the sidelines – what are you doing? There’s no need for that!”

TBR View:

That may just give Foster a nod of approval from Tottenham fans if he ends up joining them in the coming days.

The Englishman is a ‘top-class‘ goalkeeper. He has tons of experience under his belt, knows the Premier League very well, and although he has been retired for a few months now, he still looks to be in decent shape.

With Lloris unavailable, Tottenham are forced to rely on Forster, who is more than capable of performing in the Premier League. However, if something happens to him, it could cost Spurs dearly.

A move for Foster makes a lot of sense now, but whether he’ll be willing to come out of retirement to sit on the bench at Tottenham remains to be seen.

