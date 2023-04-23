Tottenham target Ange Postecoglou becomes surprise managerial contender for Chelsea











The latest report from The Guardian has revealed that current Celtic manager and Tottenham target Ange Postecoglou is a “surprise” contender for the job at Chelsea.

The report goes on to say that those who own Chelsea have placed him on the shortlist. Despite this, they still see Mauricio Pochettino as their preferred choice. He is an “outsider in the race”.

Chelsea will not be signing a permanent manager until the summer. Frank Lampard is currently the interim manager and it has not gone well. He has failed to pick up a win.

Chris Smith, who is the head of the academy at Celtic, piled the praise on Postecoglou calling him “absolutely phenomenal”. He has also been linked with the job at Tottenham, via The Telegraph.

The Celtic manager, who has been described as ‘scary’, per The Daily Record, has done a great job since taking charge of the Scottish Premiership side.

He has managed 46 matches and won 37 times, only losing five so far. This has seen Celtic win the league once and the Scottish League Cup twice.

This winning experience is no doubt the reason as to why Postecoglou is being shortlisted by Chelsea and Tottenham.

Celtic will not want to see him go, but the attraction of a job for one of the bigger teams in the Premier League is sometimes too hard to turn down.

Spurs, just like Chelsea, will not be appointing their manager until the summer. Due to this, both sides will take their time as this next managerial appointment is crucial.

