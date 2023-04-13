Scott Munn's arrival at Tottenham could 'increase the noise' around Ange Postecoglou











Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Scott Munn’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur could ‘increase the noise’ around Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s chances of landing the job.

Spurs officially announced that Scott Munn will be joining the club as chief football officer from the beginning of July, where he will effectively act as Daniel Levy’s No2.

Of course, Munn could have a big role to play at Tottenham with Fabio Paratici currently facing a worldwide ban from FIFA after his old club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

The club are currently searching for a new permanent manager and it seems that Munn will have a say in the appointment.

Having worked as part of the City Football Group in Australia and China, that could strengthen links to Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League

Gold on Postecoglou

Gold provided an update on Postecoglou’s links to Tottenham in a Q&A on Football.London yesterday.

“The arrival of Scott Munn might increase the noise around Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu, who grew up and coached in Australia,” the journalist said.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Ange Postecoglou is near the top of Tottenham’s managerial wish list.

Postecoglou has done an exceptional job at Celtic and they could end up doing the domestic treble this season.

The 57-year-old may not be the household name or young, progressive manager some fans will be hoping for. But he certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham.

The Australian boss has implemented an eye-catching brand of football with the Hoops and is clearly an exceptional coach.

Yet, it may be quite the leap for Postecoglou to take a big job in the Premier League after spells in Scotland, Australia and Japan.

Show all