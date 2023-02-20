Tottenham takeover news: What billionaires are thinking about Daniel Levy after leaving meetings with him











The Evening Standard reports that potential billionaire bidders believe that Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis are yet to decide whether they want to sell Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation surrounding ENIC’s future at Tottenham has ramped up in recent weeks, with The Financial Times claiming that Iranian-American billionaire, Jahm Najafi, is working with a consortium to prepare the structure of a £3.1bn bid to buy Spurs.

The club’s majority shareholders have also received interest from potential investors, with CBS Sports reporting last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) held exploratory talks with Levy over a minority investment in Tottenham.

It remains unclear whether ENIC would be willing to sell Tottenham outright, but investors believe that both Joe Lewis, Tottenham’s owner, and Levy are open to striking a deal over selling a minority stake.

What potential buyers think about Levy’s stance on selling Tottenham

Levy has held multiple meetings with interested parties over potential investment in recent months, according to The Evening Standard.

The outlet notes that there is a feeling that ENIC are open to a deal, but prospective bidders are less sure about Levy’s stance on selling the club.

Levy has indicated that he would like to remain at Tottenham in the event of a deal being struck. Prospective bidders believe that he and Lewis have not made a decision over their willingness to listen to offers to sell the club, explore a minority partner or continue as they are.

The talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have seemingly gone quiet, but Spurs remain an attractive opportunity for potential buyers and investors.

It’s no secret that a large section of the Tottenham fan base are keen for a change at board level in order to see the club competing for the biggest honours.

But with Lewis reportedly valuing the club between £4-£4.5bn, it remains to be seen whether any prospective bidders can meet ENIC’s demands.

