Tottenham takeover: Formal Najafi bid about to happen, Joe Lewis makes decision











A formal takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly set to take place in the next few weeks.

That’s according to The Sun, who believe current owner Joe Lewis has already made a decision on his future at the club.

The news broke yesterday in the Financial Times that billionaire Jahm Najafi was interested in buying the club.

Nafaji is the latest person to declare their interest in Tottenham, after a Qatari investment group were linked with buying the club.

That hasn’t come to fruition yet, but if Najafi’s interest is serious, other parties may decide to act soon.

There’s been a huge amount of investment in Tottenham off the pitch in recent years.

Their state-of-the-art new stadium makes Spurs one of the go-to destinations for the biggest sporting and entertainment events.

They’ve also got fantastic training facilities available at Hotspur Way.

Antonio Conte considered them to be so good that the squad didn’t organise a mid-season training camp elsewhere, as no training ground could live up their standards.

All these factors make Tottenham a very interesting prospect for potential buyers.

And Joe Lewis has now reportedly decided on a potential takeover at Tottenham if an offer comes in.

Tottenham takeover bid about to happen as Lewis makes decision

The Sun suggest that Lewis is ready to sell the club, but would demand more than £4 billion from any buyer.

Najafi’s opening offer is expected to be in the region of £3.1 billion, The Sun report.

They also state, ‘a formal approach to Spurs’ owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy looks set to be made in the coming weeks.’

There would be a huge amount of excitement around the club if a takeover was to take place.

The amount of money spent on Chelsea’s squad since their recent takeover could set the blueprint for new owners in the Premier League.

Even Bournemouth spent a relative fortune in January with their new owners in place.

Lewis setting an asking price for a takeover suggests his openness to sell Tottenham for the right amount.

Whether Najafi believes the club is worth that much is another matter entirely.

