Tottenham takeover: Jahm Najafi bid update provided by Sky journalist Kaveh Solkehol











Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solkehol has provided an update on Jahm Najafi’s potential takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from the Financial Times this morning broke the news of Najafi’s interest in Spurs.

There has been talk in recent weeks about the future of Tottenham’s ownership.

Murmurings of Qatari investment have been circulating in the past month, without any concrete offer made.

Potential changes in ownership appear to be taking place across the Premier League.

Already Chelsea and Bournemouth have both been bought this season, and other clubs are reportedly on the market.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two biggest clubs in his position, which may have triggered the interest in other teams.

Despite question marks over the investment in the squad, Tottenham have spent huge sums off the pitch.

Their new stadium is one of the most impressive sporting arenas in Europe, if not the world.

Kaveh Solkehol has now provided an update on Najari potential bid to take over Tottenham.

When asked about the proposed takeover, Solkehol said: “The Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing to make a bid for Spurs.

“The bid will be worth around £3.1bn. My understanding of the situation is that there’s been no approach to Spurs so far.

“But the Financial Times is saying that an approach is likely, probably in a couple of weeks.

When asked about the proposed takeover, Solkehol said: "The Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing to make a bid for Spurs.

"The bid will be worth around £3.1bn. My understanding of the situation is that there's been no approach to Spurs so far.

"But the Financial Times is saying that an approach is likely, probably in a couple of weeks.

“Spurs is not a club that is for sale, but obviously if somebody is interested in buying Spurs, then they’re welcome to contact Spurs and make an offer, or make an approach.

“But that has not happened yet.”

It’s not long since the last talks over a proposed takeover at Tottenham came to light and then fizzled out.

Spurs fans may be wary of getting too excited right now until an official bid is made.

Whether the owners are even prepared to consider selling the club is another matter entirely.

Tottenham’s consistent appearance in Europe’s top competitions and state-of-the-art facilities make them an enticing project.

As Solkehol says, Najafi hasn’t made his bid for Tottenham yet, but if he does, fans will start to dream of the spending spree they’ve seen in the past year at Stamford Bridge.

