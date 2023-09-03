Tottenham Hotspur don’t want a fee for Hugo Lloris this summer but he’s still turning down offers to leave the club.

A report from Football London has shared more information about the French goalkeeper’s future.

On the pitch, things couldn’t be going better for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Yesterday’s 5-2 win over Burnley was well-deserved and incredibly entertaining for Tottenham’s travelling fans.

Spurs had an awful lot of work to do in the transfer window this summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Already the likes of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario have made their mark on the team since joining in the summer.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

There were also plenty of players that needed to be moved on and unfortunately, Spurs couldn’t get rid of all of them.

Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are still at Tottenham but haven’t featured in a single matchday squad.

Previous club captain Hugo Lloris is also still at Tottenham despite the club not wanting a fee for the ‘fantastic’ goalkeeper.

The 36-year-old hasn’t been short of offers, but nothing has taken his fancy yet.

Tottenham don’t want fee to let Lloris go

The report from Football London suggests that Lloris is currently rejecting offers from other clubs to leave Tottenham.

He’s even rejected a move to his hometown club Nice who he admitted earlier in his career he would like to join one day.

Tottenham, therefore, don’t want a fee to let Lloris go suggesting he doesn’t have a future at the club anymore.

Vicario has started life at Tottenham very well and looks suited to Postecoglou’s system.

He’s expected to be confident in possession and start attacks from the back.

This isn’t something Lloris has shown he’s capable of doing and Fraser Forster appears to be Postecoglou’s chosen backup goalkeeper after playing Fulham on Tuesday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

After such a successful time at Spurs, everyone at the club will want him to leave on good terms.

Not demanding a fee for Lloris shows Tottenham are willing to do their part, but he’s adamant he still wants to be first choice wherever he heads next.

That appears to be making any transfer very difficult to negotiate.