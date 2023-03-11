Tottenham summer transfer target speaks out on his future











Tottenham transfer target Franck Kessie has spoken about his future with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, Kessie has been asked about whether he considered leaving in the January transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with a swoop for the ‘very special‘ central midfielder, although that pursuit looks to have been driven by Antonio Conte.

The Conte era looks to be all but over at Spurs, and the any new manager would have an impact on their summer transfer policy.

Tottenham target Franck Kessie speaks out on his future

He said he wants to commit his future to Barcelona when he was asked whether he considered leaving for increased playing time.

He said: “The idea of leaving never crossed my mind. Never. Neither to me nor to those around me. I have a four-year contract and I’m still in my first year.

“I am a Barça player and I hope to continue being one for the next few years. I’m totally focused on Barça.”

In truth, Spurs’ transfer policy can hardly be set in stone right now because we do not know who the manager will be when next season starts.

There are also doubts over the future of Fabio Paratici, which means that Spurs can hardly go hard and lay groundwork for signings at this stage.

That is unless Daniel Levy is in the mood to make ‘club signings’ regardless of who the manager is, which did not work too well with Conte and the likes of Djed Spence.