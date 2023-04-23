Tottenham suffer brand new Pochettino blow after being hammered by Newcastle











Tottenham’s Sunday seems to be going from bad to worse with the news that Mauricio Pochettino will not be their new manager.

Spurs fans have yearned for the return of Pochettino in recent years. However, there has been little to no movement from Daniel Levy in the direction of ‘Poch’ and it now looks like he’s set to move to another club.

According to The Evening Standard tonight, Pochettino is now ‘on the verge’ of joining Chelsea instead. The Blues board are believed to have been super impressed with Pochettino during talks and it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll become their new manager.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, for Tottenham fans, the idea of seeing Pochettino with Chelsea will sting massively. Not only for the fact he is not coming to them, but the idea he will be in charge of a London rival will be tough to swallow.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving PSG and has waited patiently for his next job. It seems he is now going to be given the chance by Todd Boehly and co, who are looking for a replacement for Graham Potter.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere. The likes of Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim have been mentioned but so far, nothing has gone much further.

TBR’s View: Pochettino to Tottenham ship has sailed

This is a nightmare for Spurs fans really. They wanted Pochettino back and not only are they not getting their man back, they will have to see him do the business at Chelsea.

Tottenham simply have to get their house in order quickly. Today’s effort at Newcastle showed everything wrong with this Spurs squad at the moment.

Daniel Levy must take the responsibility. And he must now press on with getting that new manager sorted before even more names slip the net.