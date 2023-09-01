Tottenham struggling to find buyers for their ‘excellent’ midfielder on deadline day

Tottenham are trying to shift on a number of players on deadline day as Ange Postecoglou tries to trim his squad down.

The Spurs boss has made it clear that he wants numbers to reduce in his squad. At the same time, he does want new signings but doesn’t want an over-inflated squad either.

One player who Spurs are willing to sell today is young midfielder Harvey White. The 21-year-old has failed to have an impact at first-team level and Postecoglou is ready to let him go.

However, according to The Standard, Tottenham have a problem when it comes to selling White.

It’s reported that while the club are more than happy to move him on, there is a distinct lack of buyers at the table for the young midfielder.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

White spent part of last season out on loan with Derby but the Rams have not come back in for him as yet.

White will be desperate to sort some sort of move out away from Spurs if he isn’t going to play.

The 21-year-old is among a number of players who could leave before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, Spurs are working to bring in players, with a deal for Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest said to be closer than ever.