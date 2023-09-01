‘Another source says’: Sky journalist has now heard something different about Brennan Johnson to Tottenham

Tottenham are said to be closing in on a move to Brennan Johnson. Or are they?

It’s been reported by a number of reputable sources that a deal to bring the Welshman is close, but according to Rob Dorsett, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 11:45AM), this deal may not be as close as some say.

Indeed, Dorsett is hearing conflicting reports from differing sources about Johnson.

One source has told him, as has been reported, that a deal is getting closer, but another has claimed that it’s too early to say that Johnson to Spurs is imminent.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Different stories

Dorsett shared what he’s heard about Johnson.

“You can see Brennan Johnson there on his phone with the Forest squad and we wonder whether he’s waiting for news if this Tottenham move can actually happen. Information we have is that the two clubs are still negotiating and are still in discussions about Brennan Johnson. No fee has been agreed. One source says things are getting closer but another source says it’s premature to say that. It’s a classic deadline day situation isn’t it?” Dorsett said.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deadline day drama

As Dorsett says, this is a classic deadline day story.

We’ve seen this play out so many times, some reporters jump the gun in order to be the first to a story only to later find out that the trigger has been pulled too early.

Of course, Johnson could still end up at Tottenham, but, right now, it would appear that this move may not be as close as some seem to think.