Tottenham still monitoring ‘exceptional’ 25-year-old PL player as another club see second bid rejected

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Tosin Adarabioyo and continue to monitor the situation of the Fulham defender who has just been the subject of a second bid from Monaco.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that the Ligue 1 side made an offer worth up to £8.6 million for the centre-back.

Fulham have rejected the offer for Tosin Adarabioyo. But the 25-year-old could well be on the way out of Craven Cottage this summer after talks broke down over a new contract.

Tottenham still monitoring Tosin Adarabioyo as Monaco see second bid rejected

Tosin only has one year remaining on his contract in the capital. And he was not involved in Marco Silva’s side’s opening day win over Everton.

The Athletic reports that Spurs are also admirers of the former Manchester City starlet. And they continue to monitor the situation after seeing Monaco’s second bid turned down.

It remains to be seen whether the offer from the Principality tempts Tottenham to make a move of their own. But Ange Postecoglou’s side are surely going to look to strengthen at centre-back before the deadline.

Journalist Tom Barclay told Last Word On Spurs that he does not see Tottenham spending big on another centre-back. So Tosin may perhaps fit into the kind of price bracket they are looking at, with Monaco offering up to €10 million.

It appears that Micky van de Ven is going to be Cristian Romero’s partner this season. But Tosin is an ‘exceptional‘ talent with Premier League experience.

And he would not cost the earth. So it may be a move which starts to make a lot of sense to the Tottenham hierarchy as the deadline looms.

With Monaco making two bids now, it may be crucial that Tottenham act soon.