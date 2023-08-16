‘Definitely still the plan’: As well as a striker, Spurs are now lining up another summer signing – journalist

Journalist Tom Barclay has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are now unlikely to spend a significant sum on another centre-back this summer, but would like another player in that position.

Barclay was speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast about the club’s remaining transfer plans as the deadline starts to emerge on the horizon.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It has definitely been a busy window for Tottenham. Obviously, the headline news is the departure of Harry Kane. But they have made changes in a number of areas – with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison all starting their opening day clash with Brentford.

It was van de Ven who started alongside Cristian Romero at the heart of the defence. Of course, the Dutchman recently arrived from Wolfsburg.

Tottenham unlikely to spend big on another centre-back

Tottenham had been crying out for defensive reinforcements after a shambolic showing last season. And there may be concerns about only bringing in van de Ven given that he is only 22-years-old.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Barclay was asked about the positions Tottenham still hope to make signings in. And while he suggested that Spurs do intend to sign another centre-back, he hinted that Ange Postecoglou may have his first-choice partnership already in place.

“And centre-backs, plural, is definitely still the plan. I know they bought Ashley Phillips in, but he’s not considered to be the senior one,” he told Last Word On Spurs.

“Van de Ven has come in. So obviously, he’s probably the main senior player at centre-back they’re going to sign, because he’s going to play with Romero.

“I don’t think they’ll buy another big-money centre-back.

“I imagine it’s more likely to be someone who can compete, not so much backup, but more a squad player.”

It may be a worry for some fans to hear that van de Ven may be the only big-money addition Tottenham make at centre-back in this window, particularly after the club received such a large fee for Harry Kane.

Clearly, Spurs are a work in progress. They conceded twice at Brentford at the weekend. And it will certainly be interesting to see Cristian Romero as the senior player in that partnership.

Obviously, they are two very talented players. And they will improve further. But that may be difficult for Tottenham fans to immediately keep in mind when things do not go to plan at various points this season.