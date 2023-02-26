Tottenham among clubs keen on Arsenal and Newcastle target James Maddison











There looks like being a big race this summer to sign Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison, and Tottenham could be among the teams keen.

Maddison has been attracting interest from a host of clubs for some time now. Arsenal are known to be huge admirers of Maddison while recently, Cristian Stellini admitted he is a player the Spurs staff like.

Maddison didn’t play this weekend for Leicester against Arsenal. The Foxes missed his guile and creativity.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And with a summer scramble set to ensue, The Mirror reports this morning that Tottenham are among the clubs still keen on signing Maddison this summer. Their report touches on Newcastle United’s interest, but also names both Spurs and Manchester City as being keen as well.

Maddison is widely considered one of the best dead ball players in the league. However, he is more than just a set-piece specialist. His form for Leicester has been superb, hence so much interest.

Tottenham, meanwhile, face another summer of uncertainty as it stands right now. There remains doubts over whether Antonio Conte will remain. There is also talk of a potential club sale.

TBR’s View: James Maddison is ideal for Tottenham and many more

In all honesty, there’s probably not a team in the league who doesn’t take James Maddison at the moment.

In form, there aren’t many better players in the country in his position and it’s easy to see why there’s been so much interest in him.

Maddison is a superb player. He creates, scores goals, and brings a creativity to the fold that few at this level can offer.

If Tottenham do get him, then it’s superb business and yet more ammunition for Harry Kane to feed off. But other clubs will want him as well, so expect a big battle this summer.