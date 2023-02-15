Tottenham still keen on signing 'fabulous' player despite him just signing a new contract - Fabrizio Romano











Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham remain interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

That is despite the Ecuador international recently signing a new contract at the Bundesliga outfit, now managed by Xabi Alonso.

Romano says that deal does not include a release clause, which further complicates the process of Spurs trying to sign him in the summer.

Spurs apparently tried to sign him on transfer deadline day, but Hincapie stayed put and has since signed his new contract.

Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Romano says Tottenham still want Hincapie

The ‘fabulous‘ defender does not seem short on suitors, according to Romano, and there could be a bidding war over him come the summer.

Tottenham held talks during the January transfer window about signing Hincapie’s club teammate Jonathan Tah, as per 90Min.

But the report claimed that Tah is not first choice for Spurs right now; that is Hincapie, who went to the World Cup with Ecuador and showed what he can do.

Understand there’s no release clause included in Piero Hincapié new contract with Bayer Leverkusen ⛔️🇪🇨 #transfers



Many clubs remain keen on signing the Ecuadorian CB in the summer including Tottenham — but Bayer Leverkusen will decide the price, no buy out clause. pic.twitter.com/BSDhdA6pao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2023

Spurs still need an elite central defender, after their search last summer came to nothing and they signed Clement Lenglet on loan.

That kicked the can down the road, so they still need investment in that area in the summer, when it remains to be seen who the manager will be.

Hincapie is clearly a wanted man, and it remains to be seen how much signing his new contract was just protecting his transfer value and how much of it was him wanting to commit his future to Bayer.