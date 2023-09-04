Tottenham still hope to sell £54m player this month, he may now be keen to leave

Tottenham Hotspur are still hopeful of offloading Tanguy Ndombele to Turkey this month despite deadline day now passing in England.

That’s according to a report by the Evening Standard who confirm that Ndombele may now be rethinking a move to Turkey.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

The Turkish transfer window remains open until September 15 and Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have previously shown interest.

Moreover, the report confirms that Ndombele wasn’t previously keen on a move but may now reconsider given Galatasaray have now qualified for the Champions League.

This would undoubtedly be excellent news for Spurs should Galatasaray rekindle an approach.

Ndombele is currently earning £200k-a-week at Spurs, a gigantic wage for someone who is not making match day squads.

And Tottenham’s Ndombele moving to Turkey may now look like the best solution for all parties involved.

The same report confirms that Hugo Lloris is now set to stay with Tottenham until the January transfer window when he will explore his options again.

Not the perfect end to a transfer window in which Spurs also failed to find a move for Eric Dier.

Tottenham still hope Ndombele may move to Turkey this month

Nonetheless, Tottenham will be buoyed by the possibility that £54m Ndombele could still move on to Turkey.

And a further positive will of course be that the club were able to secure a deadline day move for Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey earlier commented that Johnson will be a great signing for Spurs, even if he hates to see an old rival strengthened.

Tottenham’s talent identification this summer does currently seem quite exceptional.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon already look to be fantastic deals.

And Tottenham will be hoping that they are able to offload the likes of Ndombele to interested clubs in Turkey in order to sanction further progress.