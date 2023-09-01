Journalist Dean Jones claims there is ‘growing hope’ at Tottenham Hotspur that they can sign Brennan Johnson for a cut-price fee today.

Jones took to X on Friday morning and shared an update on Spurs’ pursuit of the Nottingham Forest forward.

Tottenham seem to be closing in on the signing of Johnson but face a race against the clock to complete a deal.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claimed this morning that Spurs are expected to bring in Johnson before tonight’s deadline.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa, with Forest placing a £50 million price tag on his head.

Yet, Jones claims Spurs could sign Johnson on a cut-price deal today.

Tottenham think they can sign Johnson for cut-price

Jones took to social media and claimed Spurs are taking their time over bidding for Johnson to ensure they ‘get it right’.

But there’s growing hope at Spurs they could land him for under the originally quoted £50 million.

He wrote: “Spurs taking time over the Brennan Johnson offer to make sure they get it right but there is growing hope that they land him and that it’ll be under the £50m that has been touted for much of summer.”

Johnson has starred for Forest over the past couple of years and it’s no real surprise to see him linked with a big move to Spurs.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But paying £50 million for a winger with just a year of Premier League experience under his belt would be a huge gamble from Tottenham’s point of view.

Nevertheless, it seems the Welshman is Ange Postecoglou’s top target as we head into the final hours of the window. And if Spurs manage to get this one over the line, it would indicate they are backing their new manager.