Harry Kane sent a two-word message to Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele on Instagram last night.

Ndombele looks set to return to north London after a season-long loan spell at Napoli. The 26-year-old helped Luciano Spalletti’s men to their first Serie A title since 1990.

He racked up a total of 40 appearances in all competitions, but he struggled to nail down a place in the Napoli side.

Tottenham are preparing for what looks set to be a huge summer transfer window and they will undoubtedly have to make a decision on Ndombele’s future at the club.

And as the Frenchman prepares for a return to Spurs over the coming weeks, Harry Kane has sent him a message on social media.

Kane sends message to Ndombele

Ndombele posted three pictures of himself on Instagram last night alongside the caption ‘Playtime’.

And Kane responded beneath the post: “Big boss,” alongside an eyes emoji.

It seems highly unlikely that Napoli decide to keep Ndombele after he struggled to become a regular starter under Spalletti.

Of course, the Italian boss looks set to leave the Naples side but they seemingly have no interest in taking up their option to sign him.

SportMediaset claimed earlier this month that Tottenham are considering terminating Ndombele’s contract over the summer.

Spurs will have to make some big decisions over the summer, particularly when it comes to the likes of Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon.

Ndombele and Reguilon have failed to impress during loan spells this season after being frozen out by Antonio Conte last year.

It remains to be seen whether or not a new manager will try to integrate them back into the side. Spurs have struggled to offload the trio permanently over the past couple of years but their squad needs a massive overhaul.

