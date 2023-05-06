‘He’s going to be such a player’: Journalist thinks he’s spotted a 15-year-old gem in Spurs’ youth team











Alasdair Gold has tipped Mikey Moore to become a top player after Tottenham’s U18s won the PL Cup.

Despite the fact this game was at the U18 level, 15-year-old Moore stood out as one of the top performers in the match to Gold.

The young attacker really caught the eye in this match, along with Jamie Donley, and that led Gold to say that Moore will be a fantastic player one day on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Moore tipped for big things

Gold gave his verdict on the teenage starlet



“As you say, the U18s are following on from the U17s success as well. I watched the match last night and some of the talents coming through. Jamie Donley, I know he’s an older head in that group, he was superb. Mikey Moore, he is on the other end of the age scale, he is so young, he is going to be such a player,” Gold said.

Promising start

Look, we’re not going to start tipping Moore for the very top, he’s 15 years old for goodness sake, but it has to be said that this is a very promising start to what could be an exciting career.

If you’re making an impact at U18 level when you’re 15, you must have something about you, that’s a huge gap in physicality, maturity and intelligence – it’s the same difference as a Sixth Form team taking on a team of Year 10s.

Moore is doing the business at an age class where he doesn’t belong, and if he continues on this trajectory, he could well end up in the Tottenham first team within a few years.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

