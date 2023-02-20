Tottenham staff really excited about Destiny Udogie joining next season











Football.London reports that Tottenham Hotspur staff are really excited about Destiny Udogie joining Antonio Conte’s side next season.

Tottenham moved to snap up Udogie last summer, but the Italian youngster remained at Udinese on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is certainly continuing to impress at left wing-back in Serie A, having registered five goal involvements in 20 appearances.

Spurs’ options at left wing-back are looking slightly depleted at the moment, with Ryan Sessegnon out with a hamstring injury.

Ben Davies impressed in the position against West Ham yesterday, but Spurs may be regretting allowing Udogie to remain in Italy for a season.

And it seems that staff at Spurs are really excited about what Udogie will bring to Conte’s side next season.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Tottenham staff excited about Udogie

Udogie visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as Spurs managed to beat West Ham 2-0, according to Football.London.

The youngster’s visit was kept low key due to Udinese’s loss to Inter Milan just a couple of days beforehand.

But the outlet notes that there is real excitement within Spurs about Udogie’s arrival over the summer due to the impact he will have on the left-hand side.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Fabio Paratici has raved about Udogie already this season, describing him as a ‘complete’ player.

While Spurs would have probably benefited from having him as part of the squad this season, he will surely reap the rewards from playing regularly in Italy for another season.

Sessegnon has been underwhelming during the current campaign but Ivan Perisic is proving to be a reliable creative outlet on the left-hand side.

When Udogie finally links up with his Spurs teammates, he will have the perfect player in the Croatian to learn from.

It will probably cast doubt over Sessegnon’s future, with the Englishman struggling with persistent hamstring injuries since joining Spurs.

Udogie does seem like the perfect fit for Conte’s system due to his athleticism and pace, but it remains to be seen whether the Spurs boss will still be in charge beyond the end of the campaign.

