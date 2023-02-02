Fabio Paratici delivers verdict on Tottenham loanee Destiny Udogie











Tottenham Hotspur director Fabio Paratici has had his say on Destiny Udogie, the 20-year-old who signed for Spurs last summer.

Paratici’s appointment as the club’s Managing Director of Football has made the Italian market easily accessible to Tottenham. He knows the Serie A better than any of us, and he has already brought in a number of players from his home country.

Spurs signed Udogie from Udinese in the summer for an initial £15 million (Sky Sports). He was loaned back to the Italian side for this season, but he is expected back at Tottenham in the summer.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Fabio Paratici delivers verdict on Tottenham loanee Destiny Udogie

Tottenham have Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon at left-wing-back, while Ben Davies, who mostly plays as a centre-back these days, is also still at the club.

However, Spurs just couldn’t resist the opportunity of signing Destiny Udogie last summer because they know he has the potential to become a real star in the coming years.

Paratici, in his interview with the club’s official website yesterday, was asked about Udogie. He revealed that Spurs scouts are constantly watching him and hailed the youngster as a ‘complete player’.

“Yes, we watch every game so scouts, they’re responsible for loans,” Paratici said.

“So we follow him, he is doing very well, he is playing every game so I think this is the right way for him to improve and to be ready for next season.

“He is a wing-back, he has a really, really, really good left foot, offensive phases are really good, he creates a lot of opportunities to score, make assists so he’s a complete player.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham are giving Antonio Conte a team that could thrive.

The Italian has often complained about recruitment at Spurs, but with Udogie and now Pedro Porro, Tottenham have two excellent wing-backs capable of meeting Conte’s demands.

Udogie, who is yet to play for Tottenham, has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Udinese this season and has directly contributed to four goals. He’s really impressing everyone in Italy, and the fact that he’s still only 20 means he’ll only get better as he gains more experience.

It will be interesting to see what Tottenham will do with Udogie this summer.

Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Show all