Tottenham should not move for 49-year-old manager despite 'incredible' tag - TBR View











Tottenham are hunting for a new manager and recently have been linked with a move for Thomas Frank.

However, we believe that he would not be a good fit for Spurs.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook stated that Spurs are keen on the manager and Brentford are expecting the club to make a move for Thomas Frank.

Tottenham look set to miss out on Champions League qualification and will be worried that they could lose star player Harry Kane.

The next manager will have a lot of pressure to succeed at the club, but we don’t think Frank is an ideal option for Spurs.

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham should not sign Thomas Frank

The Brentford manager, who has had a cracking season, has been praised by many. Mikel Arteta called Frank ‘incredible’ for what he has done at the Bees.

They currently sit ninth in the Premier League and they could manage a top flight finish despite it only being the second season the club are in the top flight.

Despite this, we don’t feel like the move to Tottenham suits Spurs or Thomas Frank. The Danish manager, who is 49 years old, has taken time to build a big project with Brentford, and this time is something he may not have at Spurs.

Chairman Daniel Levy has not given much time to proven winners Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte and with Spurs being inconsistent for a couple of seasons, fans of the club will want success quickly.

Frank will also be happy with what he has done at Brentford and will want to continue the project to see whether he can push them up the table next season.

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)