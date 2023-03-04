Tottenham set to make five changes v Wolves including return of 'fantastic' defender











Tottenham take on Wolves today fresh off the back of a poor defeat at Sheffield United in midweek in the FA Cup.

Cristian Stellini will once again take the reins against Wolves as Antonio Conte works his way back to a return to the dugout. The Tottenham boss has been helping where he can but in the main, Stellini has been the man in charge.

Of course, back to league is where Tottenham have been doing well of late. A home tie with Wolves is a chance for another three points.

Tottenham’s players didn’t produce against Sheffield United. And according to The Evening Standard, Stellini and Conte are set to ring the changes against Wolves.

The ES reports how players such as Kane, Kulusevski, Romero and Skipp are all set to be recalled. Crucially as well, Emerson Royal is set to come back in at right wing-back. Pedro Porro struggled once more at Bramall Lane and it seems pretty obvious Royal is the first-choice at the moment.

Lauded as ‘fantastic‘ by Ledley King recently, Royal has quickly turned things around to become one of Tottenham’s key men.

Despite being limited going forward at times, Royal is defensively more sound than Porro. Indeed, Royal has even got himself on the scoresheet lately as well in a turn up for the books.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal deserves credit

Tottenham v Wolves feels a massive game now after that Sheffield United defeat. And it’s quite telling that Stellini and Conte are set to make so many changes.

Porro has had a nightmare start really since signing for Spurs. It’s a testament to Royal as well that since Porro signed, he seems to have taken his game to another level.

Royal will return against Wolves. And you can’t really say that you can blame Conte and Stellini.