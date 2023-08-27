Tottenham set to open talks over signing ‘magnificent’ £50m forward

Tottenham are ready to make their move to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson before Friday’s deadline passes.

Johnson has been linked with a move to both Tottenham and Chelsea this window but for now, remains in Nottingham. However, there is an expectancy among those at Forest that a deal can be done if the right bid comes along.

And according to The Telegraph, Tottenham are now set to open talks with Johnson over a move to North London.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Johnson hit double figures for Forest last season in a super impressive debut season in the Premier League. The young forward is now key for both the Reds and Wales, and is set to command a fee of around £50m.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add attacking prowess to the ranks before the window shuts on Friday.

Whether or not Johnson can make the step up to top four level, remains to be seen.

Johnson could thrive under Postecoglou at Tottenham

The ‘magnificent‘ Johnson has done the business with Forest but now he could get the chance to step up and prove it higher up the table.

For Tottenham, this would be a signing that either goes really well or backfires. Certainly, Ange Postecoglou will see a young player who he can get value from and improve going into the future.

The one thing Johnson does bring is searing pace. And if Spurs do get him and they can harness that pace into a more rounded footballer, then they might well have a top forward on their hands.