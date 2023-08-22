‘Looking at different options’: Chelsea have now cooled interest in ‘magnificent’ £50m forward – Romano

Chelsea are in the market for an attacker but it looks like they have now cooled their interest in one top forward.

It is another busy transfer window for Chelsea. This summer has seen the club bring in many players and spend lots of money but this hasn’t helped results.

They have drawn one and lost one in the Premier League. Recent reports suggested that the Blues are interested in Brennan Johnson and now, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on this.

Romano tweeted the latest on the player, he said: “Chelsea appreciate Brennan Johnson as talented player but didn’t submit any bid — not negotiating to sign Brennan, as of today. Club looking at different options in that position as things stand.”

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Romano on Chelsea target Johnson

The ‘magnificent’ forward has had some lovely moments for Nottingham Forest and shown that he has top potential.

Johnson managed eight goals and three assists in 38 games for his club last season and was key to helping them stay in the division.

More so, the Welsh international is only 22 years-old so he has many years ahead of him to get even better.

At a club with more quality like Chelsea, Johnson could definitely reach the high ceiling many believe he has.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

For now though, it looks like the Blues will be looking elsewhere. With the attacker having a reported price tag of around £50million, it does make sense to look elsewhere.

There are no doubt players just as good, or even better around England and Europe which they can probably get for a lot cheaper.