Tottenham send scouts to watch 'phenomenal' 23-year-old attacker tonight











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly sending scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves in action against Juventus tonight.

Spurs are seemingly pressing ahead with their summer transfer business, despite not having a permanent manager in the dugout after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Heung-Min Son has endured a difficult campaign after picking up the Golden Boot award last time out. The 30-year-old has managed just seven goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

And it seems that Tottenham could be looking at his long-term replacement in Pedro Goncalves.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min reported earlier this week that Tottenham hold an interest in Goncalves.

Now, Record reports that the north Londoners have entered the race to sign the Sporting winger.

Spurs to watch Goncalves tonight

The Portuguese outlet claims that Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Goncalves in the Europa League tonight.

Sporting are set to face off against Juventus in Turin after they knocked Arsenal out of the competition.

Of course, Goncalves scored a stunning goal from the halfway line at the Emirates Stadium which helped Ruben Amorim’s men force penalties and knock Tottenham’s bitter rivals out.

And Record claims that Spurs watched Manuel Ugarte during the games against the Gunners, but will now switch their attention to Goncalves.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Goncalves is enjoying an exceptional campaign in Lisbon as he’s registered 30 goal involvements in 42 appearances.

The Portuguese winger has made a real name for himself in his homeland after leaving Wolves back in 2019.

Labelled as a ‘phenomenal’ talent, Goncalves is now attracting interest from England once again and it’s no surprise to see him linked with Spurs.

Tottenham will be familiar with the winger after facing him in the Champions League this season and they have also done business with Sporting recently for Pedro Porro.

