Report: Tottenham want to sign Pedro Goncalves after his stunner against Arsenal











Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing Pedro Goncalves, the Sporting Lisbon star who scored an absolute stunner against Arsenal this season.

Spurs’ priority at the moment has to be to salvage their campaign, while the most important thing in the summer will be to find a new permanent manager.

Tottenham‘s scouts, however, are still doing their job, and they’ve identified Goncalves as an excellent option for their side this summer.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Pedro Goncalves this summer

90min report that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Pedro Goncalves this summer.

The 24-year-old, who is Sporting’s top scorer this season with 18 goals in all competitions, is a wanted man. He is having a fine campaign so far, and the report claims numerous clubs are looking at him.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all seen Goncalves’ performances this season, but the report reveals that Spurs want him more than any other club this summer.

It has also been claimed that the North Londoners first spotted Goncalves when they were scouting Pedro Porro, the Spanish right-back they signed from Sporting in the January transfer window.

Now, they went to go back to Sporting with an offer to sign Goncalves, who will definitely not be cheap after the kind of season he has had.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He scored from the halfway line against Arsenal

Tottenham fans will absolutely love Goncalves after what he did to Arsenal earlier this season.

The Gunners faced Sporting in the knockout stages of the Europa League last month. Arsenal secured a draw in the first leg and took an early lead in the second, which put them in the driving seat to win the game.

However, Goncalves stepped up in the 62nd minute and scored an absolute stunner – from the halfway line. That pushed the game into extra-time, and Sporting eventually won on penalties. Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League as a result.

Spurs fans love players who inflict pain on the Gunners, and the fact that Goncalves has already done that will make him a fan favourite if they do sign him this summer.

Show all