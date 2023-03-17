Leeds now want to sign 'incredible' striker compared to Victor Osimhen - journalist











Leeds are among the clubs who have been linked with Gift Orban after his quickfire Europa Conference League hat-trick this week.

Orban plays for Belgian side Gent, signing for the Jupiler Pro League side in January for just £2 million and scored a treble in three minutes 25 seconds on Wednesday.

That takes his tally for Gent to an impressive 12 goals in nine games after joining from Staebak, where he struck 19 goals in 24 games in 2022.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken about the red-hot striker to TeamTALK and put Leeds in the frame to sign him, along with Leicester.

Leeds United linked with Gift Orban

Jacobs said: “Gift Orban has said that his dream is to eventually play in the Premier League. Between Sunday and Wednesday, the young Nigerian scored seven goals, which is absolutely incredible.

“And he is, naturally, because they’re both Nigerian, being compared a little bit to Victor Osimhen. He’s a little bit smaller than Osimhen, but he’s not afraid to put his body about, he’s clinical, he’s intelligent and he’s got good awareness.

“Prior to joining Gent, there were a few clubs that had looked at him from all around Europe. Atalanta were one, Lyon had taken a look as well. Now in terms of clubs that have at least scouted him, Leicester are one to watch.

“Leeds could be in the equation as well, because they’re on the lookout come summer for a young striker and somebody to alleviate the burden on Patrick Bamford but there are a variety of suitors keeping tabs on this one.”

Jacobs made it clear elsewhere in his comments that Orban remains very raw and it might be better for him to wait another year where he is before making a big move.

That said, the plan was for Wilfried Gnonto to stay with FC Zurich until at least January, but the deadline failure to sign a more experienced player brought the move forward.

He has been a revelation this season, and perhaps Orban could have a similar impact – he certainly seems to know where the goal is.