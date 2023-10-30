Tottenham scouts now sent to watch ‘very special’ attacker, rated the second best youngster in the world

Tottenham might be flying high under Ange Postecoglou but there is clearly a plan in place to keep strengthening the squad.

With the January window around the corner, Tottenham fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Daniel Levy and the board back Big Ange with more players to improve the squad.

And according to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham fans might just get what they want, with Florian Wirtz apparently a player of interest.

Tottenham scouts making checks on Florian Wirtz

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham are among a cluster of clubs keen on signing Wirtz if a deal can be done.

It’s claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City are two of the frontrunners for Wirtz. However, it’s also suggested both Tottenham and Arsenal have been making checks on the young German.

Lauded as a ‘very special’ talent over in Germany, Wirtz has also caught the eye around the world and was recently named as the second best youngster in the world by Goal.

Any deal for Wirtz is likely to cost big money, with Bayer Leverkusen unlikely to want to lose their top talent for peanuts.

Wirtz could shine under Ange

Certain young players just have the X Factor and Florian Wirtz is definitely someone who has it.

The young German has been outstanding for some time now despite only being 20 and it really is a case of when, not if, he gets a move to another big club.

Tottenham could be a good fit for him right now in all honesty. Given how they play and the speed at which they attack under Ange, Wirtz would slot in just nicely.

Certainly, if Spurs want to keep improving then these are the players they need to be in the mix for.

Wirtz, then, would be a superb signing.