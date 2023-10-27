Tottenham scouts left impressed by ‘fantastic’ striker, they’ll have to pay over £87m to sign him

Tottenham look to be on the hunt for a striker and they have apparently sent scouts to watch forward Santiago Gimenez.

According to reports from 90min, Tottenham have scouted Santiago Gimenez and they were left very impressed by what they saw.

The issue for Spurs is that they are not the only club interested. The report goes on to say that Real Madrid have also been watching the Eredivisie forward.

As well as the Spanish giants, there are other English clubs keen, including Arsenal and Chelsea. The one issue perhaps putting clubs off at this current time is that Feyenoord want around £87m for Gimenez.

Spurs scouts left impressed by Santiago Gimenez

The Mexican striker has been making the headlines a lot at his current club. This season, he has managed 13 goals in 9 league appearances.

He is also impressing in the Champions League, and just this week he made his debut in the competition. Gimenez scored a brace on his Champions League debut.

He looks like a top striker and with Real Madrid also circling for him, Spurs have definitely scouted a top talent.

More so, the Mexican international is still only 22 years-old, so it looks like the ‘fantastic‘ player has a very high ceiling. He would be a top signing for Spurs.

The North London club are looking good this season, and it would be a shock if they didn’t qualify for Europe this season.

Ange Postecoglou is exciting fans and if the club can add more quality to their squad then they will have a very good team available.