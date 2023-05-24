Tottenham reportedly want to sign a player who's just like Julian Alvarez











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing River Plate striker Lucas Beltran, a player who has been compared to Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

Things seem to be looking up for Spurs fans. After almost two months, Daniel Levy appears to have finally found his man to take charge of the club – Arne Slot. It is still not official at this stage, but he is reportedly the favourite, and Slot has shown at Feyenoord that he loves working with talented young players.

Young Beltran is a hugely exciting prospect, and he has been compared to World Cup and Premier League winner, Alvarez.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham target Lucas Beltran compared to Julian Alvarez

TNT Sports revealed yesterday that Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Lucas Beltran this summer.

The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most exciting players of his age at River Plate. He is rated very highly by everyone at the club, including their skipper Enzo Perez.

The 37-year-old veteran, who has played at the top level in Europe at clubs like Benfica and Valencia, knows a fine talent when he sees one, and he believes Beltran is very similar to Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

He said in March, as per Ole: “They are similar. I don’t like to compare, I don’t want that backpack for Beltrán.

“Marcelo (Gallardo) waited for Julián and made him what he is today worldwide. If Lucas continues as he is, I have no doubt that he will continue to grow on his way.”

Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

River Plate has been always been a club with an outstanding youth academy.

The Argentinian giants have produced some hugely popular players for top European clubs over the years such as Radamel Falcao, Gonzalo Higuain, Javier Mascherano, Hernan Crespo and also Tottenham fan favourite Erik Lamela.

Alvarez is the latest to achieve stardom, and Beltran has all the qualities to follow the Manchester City star’s footsteps in the very near future.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get him this summer.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

