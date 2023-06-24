Tottenham reportedly in talks over 6ft 4in ace who’s faster than Kane and Son

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is in the process of bolstering his ranks ahead of the new season.

Spurs have all-but secured themselves the signing of highly-rated goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

In terms of outfielders, Tottenham have been heavily linked with James Maddison in recent months.

Now, a new report has emerged claiming Postecoglou has set his sights on another speedster for Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter claiming Tottenham are now eyeing Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Indeed, the transfer insider claims that Spurs and Van de Ven’s camp have already held talks over a potential move.

Power and speed

Van de Ven may not be very well known on these shores, but he looks like a very exciting player.

Since joining Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam in 2021, the 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength.

This season just gone, Van de Ven made 26 club appearances, including 33 in the Bundesliga.

He also captains the Netherlands Under-21s, which shows that he has great leadership skills.

And aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

Van de Van is 6ft 4in and, according to the Bundesliga website, has clocked up a top speed of 35.87kph.

This makes him faster then the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Adama Traore, according to The Mirror.

Van de Ven is also faster than every current player in the Tottenham team.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the joint-faster, said to have reached top speeds of 34.30kph.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

And in terms of price tag, Van de Ven is reportedly valued at €40million (around £35million).

All in all, he looks like a good shout for Tottenham.

However, Spurs may be up against tough competition in Liverpool, as per reports.