Tottenham reportedly eyeing 39-year-old director who has a 'good eye for a player'











Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new permanent manager and a new director of football.

With Fabio Paratici no longer at Spurs, chairman Daniel Levy is pursuing a replacement.

Quite a few names have been linked with the director’s role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano reported that Brentford’s Lee Dykes was on the Spurs radar.

We have already written about what Tim Steidten could bring to Spurs, but what about Dykes?

Let’s take a look.

Tottenham target Lee Dykes – factfile

As per Brentford’s official website, Dykes’ football journey began when he became a youth team coach at Rotherham in 2007.

He also worked in recruitment and scouting at Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic, before moving to Carlisle United as assistant manager and head of first-team recruitment.

Dykes then became sporting director at Bury in 2018-19, before joining the Bees in the summer of 2019 to head up the recruitment department.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo joined on his watch.

In 2022, Brentford promoted Dykes to the role of technical director.

Phil Giles, Brentford FC Director of Football, said: “Lee has done a fantastic job for us over the last three seasons, so I’m pleased to be able to confirm him in a new and broader role at the club.

“He has a strong work ethic, is well connected across football, is process driven with a good eye for a player, which are all qualities that he’ll continue to need as Technical Director.”

Stumbling blocks

Admittedly, Dykes may be a difficult appointment for Spurs to make.

As Romano said, the Bees consider him a top director, so Tottenham would need to make an important bid.

Spurs will likely have to spend a lot of money this summer on a new manager, director of football and players.

With that in mind, Tottenham may feel the need to spread the costs out.

And considering there are good out-of-work directors available – such as Steidten – it would make more sense for Spurs to try for the likes of him first.