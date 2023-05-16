Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham now eyeing 44-year-old director











Tottenham Hotspur are fighting on three fronts with regards to new additions for next season.

Spurs need a new permanent manager and, with the transfer window on the horizon, are looking for new players.

In addition, Tottenham are reportedly looking for a new director of football to replace Fabio Paratici.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tim Steidten is one of Spurs’ top three candidates for the role.

The transfer insider shared the update on Twitter and also wrote a more in-depth article for The Guardian.

Steidten is currently out of work, having left previous employer Bayer Leverkusen in March.

The 44-year-old initially joined the Bundesliga outfit four years ago to head their scouting department.

Steidten is credited as having played a key role in the acquisitions of several young talents at the club.

These include as Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie.

Leverkusen then promoted Steidten to the role of sporting director last July.

Prior to that, he was working at Werder Bremen, and has previously been linked with Chelsea too.

‘Huge emphasis on data’

Steidten reportedly ‘puts heavy focus on data when it comes to finding players’, which the Blues liked.

There was also speculation linking Liverpool and Steidten, which the Liverpool Echo covered earlier this year.

They also noted how ‘Leverkusen place a huge emphasis on data in their scouting’.

Simon Rolfes, managing director of sport at Leverkusen, gave an insight when talking to Bulinews in November.

“We pre-filter players in some cases, especially in markets where we can’t watch every game,” he said.

“It’s all becoming a lot more intelligent, and you can do much more with data than just tracking passes.

“For example, limb-tracking can be used in the future to find out how often players turn their heads to observe their environment.”

Steidten has a great track record and certainly seems like a good shout for an ailing Tottenham outfit.

According to Romano, a lack of clarity over who could fill the role prompted Julian Nagelsmann to pull the plug on joining Spurs.

The sooner a good director of football is in place at Tottenham, the better.