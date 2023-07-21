Tottenham ‘really like’ 27-year-old Premier League forward if Kane leaves

Tottenham know they could have to make a move in the market if Harry Kane does indeed end up signing for Bayern Munich this summer.

Talk of the England skipper moving to Bayern is not going away. The German outfit are continuing to make a push for Kane, with a belief within the game that the forward is open to moving.

Of course, should Kane go, then Tottenham would need to act. A number of strikers have already been mentioned, with varying degrees quality and experience being tipped.

However, one name being mentioned who seems to be realistic is Brentford star, Ivan Toney. Currently banned from football, recent reports have suggested Toney is a target for Spurs.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And building on that talk in the latest Reading the Game newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney has confirmed that Toney is indeed a player Tottenham fancy.

“They have been looking at a range of attacking options. The club really like Ivan Toney but that would more likely be one if Kane leaves on a free next summer, given his suspension,” Delaney wrote.

Lauded by Pep Guardiola as being an ‘exceptional’ forward player, Toney has certainly impressed on the field.

The Englishman, then, could well be one of the very top replacements for Kane.

Ivan Toney is perfect for Tottenham

Among all the names being mentioned when it comes to replacing Harry Kane, then Ivan Toney is just about as perfect as they come.

Strong, quick, and already with Premier League experience behind him, Toney is more or less a home run in terms of Tottenham signings.

Brentford, of course, would love to keep their man. But every player has his price, even if Thomas Frank thinks he’s worth £100m. And while Delaney writes that next summer is more likely for Toney to Spurs, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the club try this summer, despite his ban.