Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 27-year-old who Pep Guardiola labelled ‘exceptional’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a shock move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, a player who amazed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola last season.

Football Transfers reported yesterday that Spurs are considering a move for Toney as a possible replacement for Harry Kane.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month suspension after breaching FA gambling rules, with his ban set to end in January.

But it’s noted that Tottenham are prepared to wait until the next transfer window to snap up the England international.

Toney enjoyed an exceptional campaign last year as he netted 21 times in the Premier League and it’s fair to say he has a huge admirer in Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola on ‘exceptional’ Toney

Toney netted two goals at the Etihad Stadium back in November last year as Brentford picked up a 2-1 win over the Premier League champions.

And Guardiola heaped praise on Toney for his display, labelling him an ‘exceptional’ player.

“Last season we suffered from him and he’s an exceptional player for them.

“He is good, really good. He is able to win [headers] against central defenders.

“The reality is we were not able to control this aspect. Every time the central defender jumped… we suffered.” as quoted by Manchester World.

Of course, if Tottenham were to move for Toney this summer, he would be out of action for the first few months, so that does seem unlikely at this stage.

Nevertheless, Toney has proven himself to be a top-class operator in the Premier League and if Kane does end up leaving, he would be a brilliant replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Toney will rediscover his best form when he returns. But if he does, then he could be a real candidate to replace Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer.