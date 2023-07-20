Tottenham readying £35m bid for ‘one of the next big strikers in European football’

Tottenham Hotspur have done well in the transfer market this summer, signing four top players.

Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon have joined Spurs. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski has signed permanently.

Tottenham don’t seem to be done yet either. There have been numerous reports that Spurs are looking at defenders.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, Tottenham have apparently set their sights on a new striker, according to a report from Mexico.

JFMX‘s Twitter page has reported that Spurs are planning to bid for Feyenoord’s Santi Gimenez if Harry Kane goes.

As per the report, Tottenham would be moving for him if the Spurs talisman does indeed leave N17.

In that case, Spurs would table a €40m (around £35m) bid for Gimenez, an 18-cap Mexico international.

Indeed, Tottenham have apparently already met with the 22-year-old’s representatives this summer.

However, Feyenoord reportedly want €50m (around £43.5m) for Gimenez. Spurs may have to negotiate.

Our view

With Kane’s contract expiring next year, the next few weeks will be tense in the Tottenham camp and among the fanbase.

If the England captain doesn’t pen a new contract, then Spurs will likely sell him this summer.

Obviously they can just keep hold of him until his contract runs out, but then they’d be losing a high-value player for nothing in 2024.

Gimenez certainly wouldn’t be a bad shout for Tottenham. He has gone from strength to strength at Feyenoord.

Last season, he registered an impressive 28 goals and three assists from 50 outings in all competitions for his club.

Gimenez’s efforts helped Arne Slot’s side clinch the Eredivisie title.

Breaking the Lines recently described the left-footer as ‘one of the next big strikers in European football.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

They also called him ‘a strong target in front of goal, with a solid leap and plenty of power and accuracy to his headers.’

Most Spurs fans will no doubt want Kane to stay after penning a new contract to see out his career at N17.

However, if that doesn’t happen, then Gimenez looks like a capable player to step into the England star’s shoes.