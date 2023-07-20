Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a new centre-back continues, and Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba remain the two names that just won’t go away.

Indeed, these two have been linked with Spurs since the dawn of time it feels like, and according to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, talks are ongoing with both players.

The latest information is that Spurs are still locked in talks with these two, and, interestingly, the journalist says that you can’t rule out the idea of both players ultimately signing for Tottenham this summer.

Both could sign

Gilmour shared what he knows about these two defensive options.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule out both signing, that’s not me saying both will definitely sign because there’s a lot at play, but there is other interest in the players as well and we know these deals can be long, drawn out affairs. The latest info is that the talking hasn’t stopped with these two players, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of signing both,” Gilmour said.

Revamp

This could be exactly what Tottenham need.

Indeed, a defensive revamp is just what the doctor ordered at Spurs after a dreadful season last time around.

With all due respect to Spurs’ current crop of defenders, none of them covered themselves in glory last term, and a clean slate may be just what Spurs need.

Van de Ven and Tapsoba would make for a potentially brilliant centre-half partnership, and with a new goalkeeper behind them in the shape of Guglielmo Vicario, this could be a Tottenham defence that is unrecognisable compared to last season.