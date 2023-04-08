Tottenham ready to press on with Manuel Ugarte signing











Tottenham are looking set on making their move for Sporting Lisbon superstar Manuel Ugarte as one of their big summer signings.

Ugarte has had a hugely impressive time of things in Lisbon and has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe because of those performances.

And according to Record, via Sport Witness, Tottenham are getting ready to launch a serious bid for Ugarte.

Class act

Ugarte has long been on the radar of English clubs thanks to his efforts in Lisbon with Sporting. He played in the World Cup as well, enhancing his profile further to those onlooking PL sides.

Lauded in recent reports for his efforts in midfield, Ugarte would certainly tick a lot of boxes at Spurs.

“He’s determined, hard-working and focused on improving the weaker aspects of his game. An irrepressible ball winner, he attempts a stunning seven tackles per 90 minutes (at a success rate of 55%) and swiftly looks to press opponents and close gaps,” ESPN wrote on Ugarte.

Tottenham first looked at signing Ugarte back in January. Back then, there was talk of Sporting wanting closer to £70m for Ugarte, but his current release clause remains at the £52m mark for now.

TBR’s View: Ugarte brilliant for Tottenham

Spurs dropped on brilliantly in signing Rodrigo Bentancur and there’s no reason why his international teammate Ugarte cannot be of similar quality.

The impact of Bentancur at Spurs has been massive. Now injured, the London outfit are missing him massively.

In Ugarte, Tottenham would be getting a big of everything. Crucially, they’d be getting a high quality player who wants to win and do well. And for Spurs fans, that’s all they really ask.

It seems Spurs seem set on Ugarte regardless of who the new manager is. And in all honesty, that’s probably a good sign.